Seventeen Boats Qualify at 2023 Under 19 and Under 23 National Team Trials

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY USROWING

Seventeen boats qualified for their respective world championships Wednesday at USRowing’s 2023 Under 19 and Under 23 National Team Trials at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.

In order to ensure that all selected crews meet the level to be representatives of the U.S., minimum time standards were added to this year’s selection procedures. In addition to winning trials, crews had to record a time of 93 percent or faster of the published Competitive Time Standard in order to qualify for the U19 or U23 world championships, with 17 of the 21 winners reaching that percentage.

In the U19 men’s single sculls, Oak Neck Rowing Academy’s Henry Davison won the race by more than five seconds, crossing the line in a 7:13.56 ahead of Brophy College Preparatory Crew’s Ian O’Riley. O’Riley finished with a time of 7:18.79. Seattle Preparatory School’s Jordan Smith finished third.

In the U19 women’s single sculls, Triangle Rowing Club’s Annelise Hahl defeated Oregon Rowing Unlimited’s Kalista Whildin by more than 10 seconds. Hahl, who won a bronze medal in the junior women’s double sculls at the 2022 World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals, clocked a 7:58.94. Whildin finished in an 8:09.44.

Cambridge Boat Club’s Avery Packard and P.J. Balazy finished more than seven seconds ahead of Redwood Scullers’ Olivia Petri and Lila Henn to earn the victory in the U19 women’s double sculls. The Cambridge boat finished with a time of 7:24.60, with Redwood finishing in a 7:32.27.

Orlando Area Rowing Society’s Tyler Murphy and Ian Ballard won a tight race with Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association’s Max Burget and James Dodman in the U19 men’s pair. Murphy and Ballard won the race in a 6:50.63, with Burget and Dodman finishing in a 6:52.04. However, the OARS crew declined their spot on the U19 squad and Buffalo accepted the roll-down berth, having also met the required percentage.

In the U19 women’s pair, Connecticut Boat Club’s Caroline Krantz and Annika Nelson finished 3.48 seconds ahead of RowAmerica Rye’s Claire Van Praagh and Eleanor Smith. Krantz and Nelson finished with a time of 7:35.89, with Van Praagh and Smith clocking a 7:39.37.

Oakland Strokes’ McKeane McBrearty, Jack Hume, Mattis Hevin, and Cosmo Hondrogen dominated the U19 men’s four, winning by more than 20 seconds in a 6:13.56. Maritime Rowing Club finished second.

Coeur d’Alene Rowing Association’s Isaiah Harrison, defending under 23 world championships’ silver medalist in the men’s single sculls, will be heading back to U23 worlds after winning the final. Harrison won today’s single sculls’ race in a 7:00.67, finishing more than 21 seconds ahead of Maritime Rowing Club’s Justin Sun.

In the U23 women’s single sculls, Oklahoma High Performance Center’s Katelin Gildersleeve finished nearly eight seconds ahead of Craftsbury Green Racing Project’s Meena Baher. Gildersleeve, who finished sixth in the women’s quadruple sculls at last year’s U23 world championships and won the bronze medal in the single at the 2019 World Rowing Junior Championships, crossed the finish line in a time of 7:47.64. Baher finished in a 7:55.46.

Racing unaffiliated, August Altucher and Caleb Cowles won the U23 men’s pair by less than one second, qualifying to race in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. Altucher and Cowles kept Georgetown University’s Andrew Tokarski and William Stavropoulos at bay, crossing the line in a 6:38.42 with the Georgetown pair finishing in a 6:39.05.

In the U23 lightweight men’s single sculls, Golden State Rowing Club’s Christoph Karleskind finished nearly 12 seconds ahead of Community Rowing’s Amir LaGasse to win the race. Karleskind clocked a 7:02.38 to earn the victory, with LaGasse crossing in a 7:14.09.

Conshohocken Rowing Center’s Emma Mirrer won the U23 lightweight women’s single sculls, defeating Ruthie Lacy by nearly 19 seconds. Mirrer won the race in a 7:58.71.

Racing unaffiliated, Timothy Parsons and Ryan Tripp won the U23 lightweight men’s double sculls by nearly three seconds over Conshohocken’s Justin Schmidt and Sean Rybus. Parsons and Tripp finished with a time of 6:37.59, with Schmidt and Rybus crossing in a 6:40.40.

Conshohocken’s Aislinn O’Brien and Katrina Miehlbradt won the U23 lightweight women’s double sculls by more than 40 seconds. O’Brien and Miehlbradt clocked a time of 7:21.28.

In the U23 lightweight men’s pair, Craftsbury Green Racing Project’s Jackson Fuller and Mason Banks finished more than 15 seconds ahead of GMS Rowing Center’s Sean Christiansen and Luke Desmaison. Fuller and Banks finished with a time of 6:43.56.

In the U23 lightweight men’s quadruple sculls, the Conshohocken crew of Simon Dubiel, Eli Rabinowitz, Ruben Luthra, and Troy Riesenberger won the race in a 6:08.81. Three members of the boat were part of last year’s crew that finished fourth in Varese, Italy.

Racing uncontested in the U23 women’s double sculls, Craftsbury Green Racing Project’s Megan Walsh and Ann Herring finished with a time of 7:18.51, meeting the qualifying standard.

Racing uncontested in the U23 women’s four, the unaffiliated crew of Angela Szabo, Maddie Moore, Elsa Hartman, and Katherine Kelly clocked a 6:53.51 to qualify for Plovdiv.

Four crews failed to meet the time standard.

In the U19 men’s double sculls, Seattle Preparatory School’s Jack Carroll and August Means won the race in a 6:51.01. Seattle Prep finished just over one second ahead of V-Sculls’ Abraham Milgram and Donovan Moses, who clocked a 6:52.39.

Racing uncontested in the U23 men’s double sculls, Craftsbury Green Racing Project’s Braeden Arthur and Caleb Nollenberger finished with a time of 6:41.16.

Craftsbury Green Racing Project’s Natalie Hoefer and Cathleen Castle also raced uncontested in the U23 women’s pair. The duo finished with a time of 7:36.80.

Oregon Rowing Unlimited just missed qualifying for Paris in the U19 women’s four. Racing unaffiliated, the crew of Zola Young, Lauren Garrett, Claire Sopko, and Kalista Whildin crossed the line in a 7:05.87.

The 2023 World Rowing Under 23 Championships will be held July 19-23 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, while the 2023 World Rowing Under 19 Championships will be held August 2-6 in Paris, France.

