Finals are now set at USRowing’s Under 19 and Under 23 National Team Trials at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla. Time trials in 13 events were held Tuesday morning, with semifinals in two events taking place Tuesday afternoon.
Athletes are competing for the chance to represent the U.S. at the World Rowing Under 23 Championships or World Rowing Under 19 Championships later this summer.
With seven entries, the under 19 men’s pair required semifinals. After winning the morning time trial, California Rowing Club’s Sven Banovic and John Patton came back in the afternoon to win the first of two semifinals in a 7:16.50, defeating Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association’s Max Burget and James Dodman by more than six seconds. However, Orlando Area Rowing Society’s Tyler Murphy and Ian Ballard, who finished second in the time trial, recorded the fastest time of the afternoon, winning the second semifinal in a 7:05.60. Montclair High School’s Louis Xavier Gagnon and Colin Phariss finished second.
In the under 23 lightweight men’s single sculls, Golden State Rowing Club’s Christoph Karleskind posted the fastest time in the time trial and then came back to record the fastest time in the afternoon semifinals. Karleskind clocked a 7:25.03 to win the second semifinal by 1.91 seconds over Community Rowing’s Amir LaGasse. In the first semifinal, Southern California Scullers Club’s Clay Rybus won the race by over five seconds. Rybus crossed the finish line in a 7:28.80, with Artemis Rowing’s Ralph Kasow finishing second in a 7:34.42.
In the time trial of the U19 men’s single sculls, Oak Neck Rowing Academy’s Henry Davison posted the top time, crossing the line in a 7:01.40. Williamsburg Boat Club’s William Fuller finished second in a 7:04.08, with Seattle Preparatory School’s Jordan Smith taking third. Davison finished fourth in the men’s youth single this past weekend at the 2023 USRowing Youth National Championships.
Triangle Rowing Club’s Annelise Hahl won the time trial in the U19 women’s single sculls. Hahl, who won a bronze medal in the junior women’s double sculls at the 2022 World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals and finished third in the women’s youth single on Sunday at youth nationals, clocked a 7:40.67 to finish more than 12 seconds ahead of Oregon Rowing Unlimited’s Kalista Whildin. Whildin, who was part of ORU’s gold medal quad at youth nationals, finished with a time of 7:52.94. RowAmerica Greenwich’s Clare Junius took third.
Seattle Preparatory School’s Jack Carroll and August Means, who were part of Seattle Prep’s men’s quad at youth nationals, posted the fastest time in the U19 men’s double sculls, finishing more than six seconds ahead of South Orlando Rowing Association in a 6:35.05. In the U19 women’s double sculls, New York Athletic Club’s Teagan Farley and Ana Holtey won the time trial in a 7:12.47. Holtey finished second in the women’s youth single sculls at youth nationals, while Farley was part of Deerfield Academy’s women’s youth eight.
Palm River Training Center’s Sydney Warmbier and Britt Wotovich won the time trial in the U19 women’s pair. Warmbier and Wotovich, who is a two-time U.S. Beach Sprints National Team member, clocked a 7:35.55 to defeat Chicago Rowing Foundation’s Katelyn Passino and Claire Perkoski by just over two seconds. Warmbier and Wotovich reached the final in the pair at youth nationals, while the Chicago duo was part of CRF’s women’s eight.
Oakland Strokes bested Maritime Rowing Club by more than 10 seconds in the U19 men’s four, finishing with a time of 6:17.26. Oakland’s four was part of the silver medal-winning eight at youth nationals.
In the U23 events, defending U23 world championships’ men’s single sculls silver medalist Isaiah Harrison of Coeur d’Alene Rowing Association crossed the line in a 6:42.10 to win the time trial by more than 13 seconds. South Orlando’s Cooper Hagan finished second.
In the U23 women’s single sculls, Oklahoma High Performance Center’s Katelin Gildersleeve bested Craftsbury Green Racing Project’s Meena Baher by over three seconds to win the time trial. Gildersleeve, who finished sixth in the women’s quadruple sculls at last year’s U23 world championships, is no stranger to the single having won the bronze medal at the 2019 World Rowing Junior Championships. The Stanford rower clocked a 7:25.34, with Baher crossing in a 7:28.63.
Newport Aquatic Center’s Kian Aminian and Travis O’Neil, who were members of the men’s eight at last year’s World Rowing Under 19 Championships, won the time trial in the men’s pair by a little less than three seconds. Aminian and O’Neil finished with a time of 6:24.95, with Georgetown University’s Andrew Tokarski and William Stavropoulos finishing second.
Conshohocken Rowing Center’s Justin Schmidt and Sean Rybus won the time trial of the lightweight men’s double sculls by two seconds in a 6:19.88, while Craftsbury Green Racing Project’s Jackson Fuller and Mason Banks won the lightweight men’s pair time trial in a 6:23.58, finishing more than 15 seconds ahead of the second-place finishers from 1863 Boat Club.
More than 125 athletes from 49 different clubs are competing in 21 different boat classes this week. Click here for the complete list of entries. Racing continues Wednesday at 8 a.m. with finals in all boat classes.
The 2023 World Rowing Under 23 Championships will be held July 19-23 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, while the 2023 World Rowing Under 19 Championships will be held August 2-6 in Paris, France.
