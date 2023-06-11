PR3 Mixed Double Finishes Third in Second Final at Gavirate International Para Rowing Regatta

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY USROWING

The PR2 mixed double sculls crew of Madison Eberhard (Buffalo, N.Y./ West Side Rowing Club) and Russell Gernaat (Redwood City, Calif./Lake Casitas Rowing Club) finished third in their second final Sunday at the 17th Gavirate International Para Rowing Regatta in Gavirate, Italy.

Eberhard and Gernaat crossed the finish line in an 8:54.06, finishing 22 seconds behind the winning crew from Israel. Shahar Milfelder and Saleh Shahin won the race in an 8:32.03, with Italy’s Veronica Yoko Plebani and Gianfilippo Mirabile taking second in an 8:40.06. In yesterday’s first set of finals, Eberhard and Gernaat finished fifth overall.

In the B final of the PR1 men’s single sculls, Andrew Mangan (Buffalo, N.Y./Stanford University/West Side Rowing Club) finished third in a 10:21.60. France’s Alexis Sanchez won the race in a 9:39.10, with Italy’s Massimo Spolon taking second in a 10:19.90. Mangan finished ninth overall in the second set of finals. In yesterday’s first set of finals, Mangan finished sixth overall.

For today’s complete results, click here.

The Gavirate International Para Rowing Regatta gives boats the chance to have multiple races down the course with a heat on Friday, a final on Saturday, a second heat on Saturday afternoon, and then a second final on Sunday.

The 2023 World Rowing Championships are scheduled for September 3-10 in Belgrade, Serbia.