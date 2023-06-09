Finals Set at 2023 USRowing Youth National Championships

With the completion of today’s semifinals, finals are now set in the 36 events at the 2023 USRowing Youth National Championships at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.

Presented by Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., this year’s event is the largest ever with 835 entries from 225 clubs across the country bringing in just over 4,000 athletes.

In one of the tightest races of the day, Oakland Strokes defeated Newport Aquatic Center by less than a second to win the second semifinal of the men’s youth eight. Oakland crossed the line in a 6:00.54, with Newport finishing in a 6:01.23. Marin Rowing Association finished third. In the first semifinal of the men’s youth eight, RowAmerica Rye posted the fastest time of the day, finishing in a 5:57.73 to finish just over two seconds ahead of Belen Jesuit. Deerfield Academy finished third.

Less than a second separated the top two boats in the second semifinal of the men’s youth second varsity eight as well, with RowAmerica Rye besting Oakland Strokes by 0.53 seconds. RowAmerica Rye won the race in a 6:07.62, with Oakland finishing in a 6:08.15. Marin Rowing Association won the first semifinal with a time of 6:08.58, setting up what should be a tight final on Sunday.

In the women’s youth eight, Greenwich Crew recorded the fastest time of the day in winning the second semifinal. Greenwich crossed the line in a 6:40.09, finishing a little over a second ahead of RowAmerica Rye. The RowAmerica crew clocked a 6:41.44. Marin Rowing Association won the first semifinal in a 6:41.19.

In the women’s quadruple sculls, Oregon Rowing Unlimited jumped out to the early lead and never looked back to win the first semifinal by more than seven seconds in a 7:05.01. In the second semifinal, Oak Neck Academy bested Redwood Scullers by less than a second, finishing with a time of 7:07.81. Redwood Scullers clocked a 7:08.49.

Rowing Club of the Woodlands’ Devan Godfrey continued his quest to repeat in the men’s youth single sculls by posting the fastest time of the semifinals by more than four seconds. Racing in the first of two semis, Godfrey finished in a 7:23.42 to earn the victory over South Orlando Rowing Association’s Cooper Hagan, who clocked a 7:28.01. In the second semifinal, Oak Neck Academy’s Henry Davison bested teammate Matthew Simmons by just over one second to take the race. Davison crossed the line in a 7:28.51, with Simmons finishing in a 7:29.76.

The closest race of the afternoon’s schedule was in the second semifinal of the men’s under 16 quadruple sculls with coxswain where Norcal Crew defeated Los Gatos Rowing Club by less than a second. Norcal crossed the finish line in a 6:59.59, with Los Gatos clocking a 7:00.49. Both crews were faster than the first semifinal winner, Belen Jesuit, which finished in a 7:04.98.

Racing continues Saturday with B finals in the U17, U16, and U15 boat classes, as well as the C and D finals. Sunday’s racing will feature the A finals (medal races) for all boat classes and the B finals for the youth boat classes. Click here for a complete schedule and here for the heat sheet.

Located in Sarasota, Fla., Nathan Benderson Park is a unique 600-acre community park that includes North America’s premier 2,000-meter sprint rowing course and a regatta center. It previously hosted youth nationals in 2019, 2021, and 2022.

check out our feature on Atlanta Junior Rowing Association's Max Allemeier, who is racing in the men's youth eight and the men's inclusive double this week.

