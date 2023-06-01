Some Like It Hot, Or Not

BY CHIP DAVIS | PHOTO BY ED MORAN

Ryan Calsbeek, a professor of biological sciences at Dartmouth College, has found that long-limbed male athletes performed better at hot race venues while short-limbed athletes fared better at colder sites. In a study published in PLOS ONE, Calsbeek found that taller, leaner runners with long limbs tended to excel in Ironman events held in warm climates, while marathoners with stockier builds and shorter limbs fared better in colder climates. The same effect was not found for female athletes.