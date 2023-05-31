USRowing Hires Dutch Sculling Coach

STAFF REPORTS

Isabelle Jacobs has been named USRowing’s new “High Performance Sculling Coach,” the national governing body announced. The Dutch native coached Olympic scullers for The Netherlands from 2017 to 2021 and assisted with the U.S. National Team in 2022. “I am sure Isabelle is the right person at the right moment,” said USRowing Chief High Performance Officer Josy Verdonkschot. “We are building a new sustainable system with a great and enthusiastic team, and I am thrilled that she has decided to join us.”