The Head of the Schuylkill Regatta Welcomes Hope McNelis Goudy and James Lynch, Ed.D To Board of Directors

STORY COURTESY HEAD OF THE SCHUYLKILL | PHOTO BY ED MORAN

Philadelphia, PA (May 23, 2023) — The Head of the Schuylkill Regatta, Philadelphia’s largest and most inclusive regatta presented by NSM Insurance Group, today announced that Hope McNelis Goudy and James (Jimmy) Patrick Lynch, Ed.D, have been named to the Board of Directors for three-year terms.

“The Board is honored to welcome two very accomplished and respected members of the Philadelphia athletic and rowing communities. They have been good friends of, and actively involved with, the HOSR for several years and we look forward to working with them to further the mission of the HOSR,” said Ellen Carver, Board President.

Hope McNelis Goudy’s rowing career started when, as an undergraduate, she was denied access to rowing. The college only had a men’s team so she tried to start one for women by petitioning the college but was told no and to “knock on the door of #14” Boathouse Row (Philadelphia Girls Rowing Club.) She literally did and it changed the course of her life because of the incredible people she met and her experiences racing and rowing in the United States and abroad.

Currently she is on the PGRC board as Membership Chair, a founding member of the DEI committee and head of social events. She recently helped to organize the USPS women’s rowing stamp celebration held at PGRC and is co-chair of the Rowing Hall of Fame celebration to be held there to honor members of the first US women’s 8 to compete internationally in Vichy, France. She and her husband, Russell C. Goudy, Jr., are long-time members at University Barge Club.

Goudy, a graduate of Drexel University with an MA in English Literature from the University of Pennsylvania, is a journalist and teacher by profession. Formerly she worked as a reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer and as a community newspaper editor and reporter. She won awards for articles that addressed social issues in Philadelphia and for her feature stories that highlighted changemakers and amplified marginalized voices. Currently she is working with students to empower them with knowledge, skills and confidence in writing and reading. She also works with international students, helping them to find their voice and focus when writing essays for college applications. ‘It has been an honor for me to be a long-time volunteer for the HOSR and to now have the opportunity to join the board,’ said Goudy.

Dr. James Patrick (Jimmy) Lynch has worked in the field of scholastic athletics for more than 15 years as a teacher, coach, and athletic administrator at schools in Boston and Philadelphia. In 2016, he was named the Executive Director of Athletics for The School District of Philadelphia and President of the Philadelphia Public League. Dr. Lynch also serves as a member of the PA State Athletic Directors Association Executive Council.

Dr. Lynch earned his undergraduate degree in Sociology from Saint Joseph’s University, a mas-

ter’s degree in Sport Management from Neumann University, and a doctorate in Educational Leadership and Athletic Administration from Drexel University. His dissertation titled Play By K Building a Successful Model for Scholastic Athletics in Urban Schools aimed to address the systemic challenges of access to scholastic athletic programs in urban school districts across the country. Dr. Lynch has co-written and developed several articles, papers, reports and courses and has presented at conferences at the local, regional and national levels. Through his own personal and professional experience, he has come to realize that scholastic athletic programs of all levels can really be used as a catalyst for improving leadership development and student outcomes for youth in all areas.

“I have been involved with the rowing community for several years, as I am on the board of Philadelphia City Rowing. I have watched the HOSR reach out to and include underserved communities, grow to be the second largest regatta in the country and a very competitive race. It is an honor to be a part of the board of directors and a part of the regatta!s future,” said Lynch.

Goudy and Lynch join HOSR Board Members Ellen Carver, Mitch Budman, Amy Kurland, Tony Schneider, Ed Grose, Ben Speciale, Alan Robinson, Amy Giddings and Paul Savell.

About the Head of the Schuylkill Regatta:

The Head of the Schuylkill Regatta began in 1970 when two members of the University Barge Club, Philadelphia, decided to offer rowers of all ages a congenial race on the historic Schuylkill River. The Regatta’s spirit of inclusion grew along with the size and scope of the event. At a time when only college crews competed in the fall ‘head’ or distance races, the Head of the Schuylkill opened racing to high schools, emerging masters and veteran rowers. The Head of the Schuylkill Regatta now welcomes more than 9,000 competitors, 35,000 spectators, and hundreds of volunteers each year. The weekend features races for high school, collegiate, masters, para, and elite rowers and a two-day Fall Festival amidst the backdrop of the beautiful and historic city of Philadelphia.

The Head of the Schuylkill Regatta, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization registered in the state of Pennsylvania and has an 11-member board of directors.