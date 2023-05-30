Stanford Women’s Rowing Crowned National Champions at 2023 NCAA Women’s Rowing Championships

STAFF REPORTS | PHOTO BY MIKE CIRILO

On the final day of championship racing in Pennsauken, N.J., at the 2023 NCAA Women’s Rowing Championships, Stanford women’s rowing secured its place as 2023 NCAA Women’s Rowing Champions.

The Cardinal won the varsity eight with a lineup of coxswain Rachel Miller; stroke Luise Bachmann; seven-seat Célia Dupré; six-seat Annabelle Bachmann; five-seat Lucy Burrell; four-seat Annika Jeffery; three-seat Azja Czajkowski; two-seat Katelin Gildersleeve; and bow Lettie Cabot.

Stanford also won the second-varsity eight with a lineup of coxswain Carolyn Kennedy; eight-seat Belle Battistoni; seven-seat Alice Baker; six-seat Fiona Mooney; five-seat Iris Klok; four-seat Nora Goodwillie; three-seat Beckie Leigh; two-seat Julietta Camahort; and bow-seat Heather Schmidt.

Finally, they placed fourth in the varsity four with a lineup of coxswain Abbey Heinemann; four-seat Brie Perry; three-seat Lucy Black; two-seat Caia Costello; and bow-seat Julia Braz. Their placings earned the program 129 team points and a national championships title.

The University of Washington finished runner-up in team points with 120 points.

Defending back-to-back national champions, Texas earned 110 points, along with Yale, who earned the same. Princeton finished third with 113 points.