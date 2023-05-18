96th Stotesbury Cup Regatta Takes Place May 19-20

STORY BY CHIP DAVIS | PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS.COM

The Stotebury Cup Regatta, which bills itself as “The World’s Largest High School Regatta” draws 871 crews from 185 schools to Philadelphia’s Schuylkill River Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20.

Stotes features 27 eights in each of the boys and girls senior eight events, with another 45 boys crews and 46 girls in the senior four. In total, 31 events will be contested, with the junior fours—56 girls and 54 boys—attracting the most entries.