Huskies Head To Dexter Lake For Pac-12 Championships

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY UW ATHLETICS

The Washington men’s and women’s rowing teams travel to Dexter Lake in Lowell, Ore., this Sunday, May 14, for the 2023 Pac-12 Championships.



The two UW teams are looking to regain the conference crowns after having both finished second in 2022, breaking a streak of four consecutive, UW men-and-women sweeps (2017-19, 2021).



This year, the Pac-12 Championships will air live on Pac-12 Network, starting at 9:00 a.m. PT Sunday morning. Additionally, fans can follow the live timing & results, at this link.



Here is the schedule for the races (see above website for heat sheets with lane designations, when available):



9:00 a.m. – Women’s Novice Eight

9:10 a.m. – Men’s Novice Eight

9:20 a.m. – Women’s Third Varsity Eight

9:30 a.m. – Men’s Third Varsity Eight

9:50 a.m. – Women’s Varsity Four

10:00 a.m. – Men’s Varsity Four

10:10 a.m. – Women’s Second Varsity Eight

10:20 a.m. – Men’s Second Varsity Eight

10:30 a.m. – Women’s Varsity Eight

10:40 a.m. – Men’s Varsity Eight

11:30 a.m. – Awards Ceremony



PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS SCORING

Crews are awarded points for where they place in each race (the men’s V4+ and the women’s N8+ are not scored and do not factor into the team championship scoring). The team with the most total points is crowed Pac-12 champion. The points system differs for the men and women. Here is the breakdown:



MEN’S POINT SYSTEM

Place V8 2V8 F8/3V8

1 32 24 16

2 28 21 14

3 24 18 12

4 20 15 10

5 16 12 8

6 12 9 6

7 8 6 4

8 4 3 2

9 0 0 0



WOMEN’S POINT SYSTEM

Place V8 2V8 V4 3V8

1 21 14 7 3.5

2 18 12 6 3

3 15 10 5 2.5

4 12 8 4 2

5 9 6 3 1.5

6 6 4 2 1

7 3 2 1 0.5



For the men’s scoring, each program receives points based on the better of its two finishes in the freshman and third varsity eight races (e.g., if a team finishes first in the 3V8+ and third in the F8+, it gets 16 points, while the team that finishes first in the F8+ in that scenario also receives 16).



In both the men’s and women’s competitions, the finish in the varsity eight would be utilized as a tie-breaker. So, in the case of a tie in the number of total points, the institution with the better finish in the varsity eight race would be awarded the team championship.



The conference first held a championship regatta for men in 1960. Washington has won the men’s team title 40 times heading in 2023 (until 1994; the varsity eight winner was the conference champion). The Husky men have also earned at total of 143 men’s boat championships: 41 varsity 8+; 37 second varsity 8+; 33 freshman 8+; 25 varsity 4+; and seven third varsity 8+.



Washington’s women won the first Pac-10 Rowing Championship in 1987 and have earned 18 team titles in total (from 1994-96, the Pac-10 rowing championship was combined for men’s and women’s; UW won it in ’95 and ’96). Through 1994, the winner of the women’s varsity eight race was the Pac-12 Champion, while since then, it’s been determined by a points total over more than one race. The UW women have won a total of 77 conference boat titles: 17 varsity 8+; 18 second varsity 8+; 20 novice 8+; 16 varsity 4+; and six third varsity 8+.



Following the Pac-12 Championships, the two teams will return to Seattle to prepare for their respective national championship regattas.



The women will compete at the NCAA Championships on the Cooper River in Pennsauken, N.J. (near Philadelphia), Friday through Sunday, May 26-28. The men will travel to Mercer Lake in West Windsor, N.J., for the IRA Championship Regatta, Friday through Sunday, June 2-4.

