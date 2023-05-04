Cavallo, Rogers Win World Beach Games Continental Qualifier

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY USROWING

Christine Cavallo (Windermere, Fla./Stanford University/Next Level Rowing) won the women’s solo event and then partnered with Kory Rogers (The Woodlands, Texas/Temple University/Next Level Rowing ) to win the mixed double sculls event Thursday at the World Beach Games Continental Qualification Regatta in Lima Peru.



With their victories, Cavallo and Rogers qualified for the ANOC World Beach Games scheduled for August in Bali, Indonesia.



In the women’s solo event, Cavallo, who won a bronze medal in the mixed quadruple sculls with coxswain at the 2021 World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals and is a seven-time national team member across all levels, had no trouble earning her trip to Bali. In the semifinal, Cavallo defeated Puerto Rico’s Veronica Toro, a Tokyo 2020 Olympian in the women’s single sculls, by nearly 34 seconds to advance to the final. Cavallo covered the course in a 2:40.89, with Toro finishing in a 3:14.57. In the final, Cavallo finished more than 14 seconds ahead of Uruguay’s Romina Cetraro. Cavallo finished with a time of 2:40.74, with Cetraro clocking a 2:55.29.



In the mixed double sculls event, Cavallo and Rogers, a two-time Beach Sprint National Team member who was part of the bronze-medal winning mixed quad in 2022, won their semifinal against Brazil by more than six seconds. The U.S. tandem clocked a 2:25.20, with Brazil’s Vangelis Reinke and Barbara Dos Santos finishing in a 2:31.46. In the final, Cavallo and Rogers finished more than eight seconds ahead of Uruguay’s Marcos Sarraute and. Cetraro. The U.S. finished with a time of 2:19.73, with Uruguay posting a 2:27.84.



The U.S. has already qualified the men’s solo boat class for Bali. Athlete selection for the men’s solo will take place at the Beach Sprint National Team Trials June 21-23 in California. The ANOC World Beach Games will take place August 5-12.