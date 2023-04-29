No. 7 Cal Dominates Pac-12 Challenge

REDWOOD CITY – The No. 7 California Golden Bears women’s rowing team nearly had a clean sweep at the Pac-12 Challenge at Redwood Shores on Saturday with the first and second varsity eights along with the first and second varsity fours going undefeated against No. 12 SMU and Iowa. The lone loss came when the Bears’ third varsity eight was defeated by No. 4 Stanford.

The event also marked the team’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The team honored members from the 1965 club team – considered the first organized team featuring Cal women students – and the 1975 team – the first NCAA-sanctioned women’s varsity eight team at Cal.

“The team was really solid today across the board and it was a big step in the right direction,” Cal head coach Al Acosta said. “Our Title IX celebration during the break was amazing. Seeing the founding members of Cal Women’s Crew and all the positive energy from the alums was fantastic. We’re grateful for the efforts of Barb O’Neill ’80, Liz Miles ’77, and Vice Provost Oliver O’Reilly, for their work in bringing our alums back together for this celebration.”

In the varsity eight race against SMU, Cal jumped out quickly and developed a two-seat open-water lead by the 1,000-meter mark. The Bears were able to cruise down the stretch and win comfortably by eight seconds in a time of 6:17.6. Against Iowa, Cal got off to a great start and went ahead with an open-water lead of two seats by the 1,000-meter mark. The Hawkeyes made a move and walked back two seats to eliminate the open-water lead, but the Bears were able to hold them off and win the race by three seconds in a time of 6:19.9.

In the second varsity eight race against SMU, it was tight in the opening 500 meters with Cal taking a two-seat lead and slowly building it to a few seats of an open-water lead at the halfway mark. SMU closed the lead in the last 500 meters, but was unable to overcome the deficit with Cal winning by three seconds with a time of 6:25.4. Against Iowa, Cal jumped out and quickly generated a large lead going ahead by about three boats of open water by the halfway mark. The Bears didn’t let up, grew their lead to almost seven boats and won in convincing fashion, by over 25 seconds, in a time of 6:23.0.

In the varsity four race against SMU, Cal got out to an open-water lead by the 1,000-meter mark. The Bears continued to push and extended their lead to about three boats in the closing 500 meters to win by eight seconds in a time of 7:12.7. Against Iowa, Cal got off to a great start and developed an open-water lead of two seats by the 1,000-meter mark. The Hawkeyes made a move and walked back two seats to eliminate the open-water lead, but the Bears were able to hold them off and win the race by three seconds in a time of 7:13.4.

In the second varsity four race against SMU, Cal built a two-boat open-water lead by the 1,000-meter mark and extended its advantage to over three boats over the closing 500 meters to win comfortably by 12 seconds in a time of 7:14.7. Against Iowa, Cal jumped out quickly and took control of the race, developing an open-water lead of several boats by the halfway mark. The Bears were able to cruise to the victory, winning by over 25 seconds in a time of 7:09.0.

In the third varsity eight race against Stanford, the Cardinal built a bow to stern lead by the 1,000-meter mark. The Bears were able to make a move and cut into the deficit over the last 500 meters but ultimately came up just short, finishing five seconds behind in a time of 6:31.4.

UP NEXT

Cal has a week off before heading to the Pac-12 Championships in Lowell, Oregon, on May 14.

Morning Session Results

V8+

1. Cal – 6:17.6

2. SMU – 6:25.6

2V8+

1. Cal – 6:25.4

2. SMU – 6:28.2

V4+

1. Cal – 7:12.7

2. SMU – 7:20.5

2V4+

1. Cal – 7:14.7

2. SMU – 7:26.2

3V8+

1. Stanford – 6:26.7

2. Cal – 6:31.4

Afternoon Session Results

V8+

1. Cal – 6:19.9

2. Iowa – 6:22.8

2V8+

1. Cal – 6:23.0

2. Iowa – 6:49.3

V4+

1. Cal – 7:13.4

2. Iowa – 7:15.7

2V4+

1. Cal – 7:09.0

2. Iowa – 7:36.1

Lineups

V8+

Coxswain: Kaitlyn Turner

Stroke: Angela Szabo

7: Jane Perrignon

6: Minou Bouman

5: Toni Galland

4: Star Rose Miller

3: Issy Cassidy

2: Fien van Westreenen

Bow: Della Luke

2V8+

Coxswain: Piper Melnick

Stroke: Giulia Bosio

7: Sophie Faliero

6: Sophie Ward

5: Annabel Oertel

4: Julia Hunt-Davis

3: Amy Furlonger

2: Nicole Weber

Bow: Miya Meskis

V4+

Coxswain: Charley Griffiths

4: Carly Wright

3: Lily Rausser

2: Stephanie Salesky

1: Lily Pember

2V4+

Coxswain: Lily Wieland

4: Megan Culbert

3: Sammie Henriksen

2: Katie McDermott

1: Izzy Campbell

3V8+

Coxswain: Emily Nowak

Stroke: Filippa Ljunggren

7: Molly Gold

6: Caroline Fagg

5: Ella Berger

4: Sophie Fussell

3: Savanna Jerome

2: Carlie Stipe

Bow: Eve Barrancotto

V4+ (afternoon)

Coxswain: Emily Nowak

4: Carly Wright

3: Lilly Rausser

2: Katie McDermott

1: Lily Pember

2V4+ (afternoon)

Coxswain: Charley Griffiths

4: Megan Culbert

3: Savanna Jerome

2: Stephanie Salesky

1: Izzy Campbell