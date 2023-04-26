PROVIDED BY THE IRA
|Rank
|1V
|Points
|1
|Brown
|1.29
|2
|Syracuse
|1.65
|3
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|3.06
|4
|Rutgers
|3.88
|5
|Columbia
|4.88
|6
|Boston University
|5.71
|7
|Northeastern
|6.76
|8
|Drexel
|8.41
|9
|Dartmouth
|8.82
|10
|URI
|10.12
|11
|Michigan State
|10.71
|12
|Cornell
|11.35
|13
|Georgetown
|12.56
|14
|UMASS
|12.59
|15
|Temple
|12.65
|16
|Boston College
|14.35
|17
|Colgate
|15.71
|18
|Marist
|16.76
|Rank
|3V8
|Points
|1
|Brown
|1.00
|2
|Syracuse
|2.31
|3
|Rutgers
|3.92
|4
|Northeastern
|4.00
|5
|Columbia
|4.62
|6
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|5.54
|7
|Michigan State
|6.50
|8
|Dartmouth
|8.29
|9
|Drexel
|8.54
|10
|Cornell
|9.85
|11
|URI
|10.92
|12
|Georgetown
|11.00
|13
|Temple
|11.77
|14
|UMASS
|12.92
|15
|Boston College
|13.62
|Rank
|2V
|Points
|1
|Brown
|1.12
|2
|Syracuse
|1.94
|3
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|2.67
|4
|Rutgers
|4.00
|5
|Boston University
|5.00
|6
|Columbia
|6.24
|7
|Northeastern
|6.71
|8
|Dartmouth
|8.29
|9
|Michigan State
|9.12
|10
|Drexel
|9.24
|11
|URI
|10.06
|12
|Cornell
|11.59
|13
|Temple
|11.94
|14
|UMASS
|13.06
|15
|Boston College
|13.82
|16
|Georgetown
|14.29
|17
|Marist
|16.24
|18
|Colgate
|16.53
|Rank
|V4 “B”
|Points
|1
|Brown
|1.14
|2
|Syracuse
|1.79
|3
|Rutgers
|3.00
|4
|Columbia
|4.53
|5
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|4.64
|6
|Boston University
|5.57
|7
|Northeastern
|6.07
|8
|Michigan State
|6.86
|9
|Cornell
|9.00
|10
|URI
|9.36
|11
|Temple
|9.50
|12
|Dartmouth
|10.50
|13
|Boston College
|10.79
|14
|Colgate
|11.87
|Rank
|V4 “A”
|Points
|1
|Brown
|1.18
|2
|Syracuse
|1.76
|3
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|3.11
|4
|Rutgers
|3.82
|5
|Northeastern
|5.47
|6
|Columbia
|6.24
|7
|Boston University
|6.71
|8
|Michigan State
|7.82
|9
|Dartmouth
|8.53
|10
|Drexel
|9.88
|11
|URI
|10.76
|12
|Cornell
|11.65
|13
|Georgetown
|12.47
|14
|Boston College
|12.59
|15
|UMASS
|13.06
|16
|Temple
|13.88
|17
|Colgate
|16.00
|18
|Marist
|16.88
|Rank
|4V8
|Points
|1
|Rutgers
|1.29
|2
|Northeastern
|1.94
|3
|Michigan State
|2.47
|4
|Columbia
|2.59
|Rank
|V4 “C”
|Points
|1
|Brown
|1.10
|2
|Rutgers
|2.25
|3
|Syracuse
|2.64
|4
|Michigan State
|3.30
|5
|Boston University
|5.00
|6
|Boston College
|8.50
