Women’s Sprints Poll – April 23, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Rank 1V Points 
Brown 1.29 
Syracuse 1.65 
Harvard-Radcliffe 3.06 
Rutgers 3.88 
Columbia 4.88 
Boston University 5.71 
Northeastern 6.76 
Drexel 8.41 
Dartmouth 8.82 
10 URI 10.12 
11 Michigan State 10.71 
12 Cornell 11.35 
13 Georgetown 12.56 
14 UMASS 12.59 
15 Temple 12.65 
16 Boston College 14.35 
17 Colgate 15.71 
18 Marist 16.76 
Rank 3V8 Points 
Brown 1.00 
Syracuse 2.31 
Rutgers 3.92 
Northeastern 4.00 
Columbia 4.62 
Harvard-Radcliffe 5.54 
Michigan State 6.50 
Dartmouth 8.29 
Drexel 8.54 
10 Cornell 9.85 
11 URI 10.92 
12 Georgetown 11.00 
13 Temple 11.77 
14 UMASS 12.92 
15 Boston College 13.62
Rank 2V Points 
Brown 1.12 
Syracuse 1.94 
Harvard-Radcliffe 2.67 
Rutgers 4.00 
Boston University 5.00 
Columbia 6.24 
Northeastern 6.71 
Dartmouth 8.29 
Michigan State 9.12 
10 Drexel 9.24 
11 URI 10.06 
12 Cornell 11.59 
13 Temple 11.94 
14 UMASS 13.06 
15 Boston College 13.82 
16 Georgetown 14.29 
17 Marist 16.24 
18 Colgate 16.53 
Rank V4 “B” Points 
Brown 1.14 
Syracuse 1.79 
Rutgers 3.00 
Columbia 4.53 
Harvard-Radcliffe 4.64
Boston University 5.57
Northeastern 6.07 
Michigan State 6.86 
Cornell 9.00 
10 URI 9.36 
11 Temple 9.50 
12 Dartmouth 10.50 
13 Boston College 10.79 
14 Colgate 11.87
Rank V4 “A” Points
Brown 1.18
Syracuse 1.76
Harvard-Radcliffe 3.11
Rutgers 3.82
Northeastern 5.47
Columbia 6.24
Boston University 6.71
Michigan State 7.82
Dartmouth 8.53
10 Drexel 9.88
11 URI 10.76
12 Cornell 11.65
13 Georgetown 12.47
14 Boston College 12.59
15 UMASS 13.06
16 Temple 13.88
17 Colgate 16.00
18 Marist 16.88
Rank 4V8 Points
Rutgers 1.29
Northeastern 1.94
Michigan State 2.47
Columbia 2.59
Rank V4 “C” Points
Brown 1.10
Rutgers 2.25
Syracuse 2.64
Michigan State 3.30
Boston University 5.00
Boston College 8.50

