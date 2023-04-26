American Athletic Conference Announces Weekly Rowing Honors

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winner of the league’s Boat of the Week honor covering action through April 23.

BOAT OF THE WEEK

UCF –Varsity 4

Cox: Sophia Troia

Stroke: Saskia Papsova

3: Aubrie Russo

2: Veronica Rush

Bow: Martina Pischedda

The Knights competed at the Lake Wheeler Invitational in Raleigh, N.C., April 22-23 and the Varsity 4 had three top-3 finishes. In Friday’s morning session, UCF finished in 7:25.495, behind only No. 8 Penn (7:13.261) and No. 19 Iowa (7:15.487), but ahead of Miami (7:26.479), Kansas and Navy. In the Friday afternoon session, the Knights finished second in 7:47.682, behind No. 14 Duke (7:33.136), but ahead of Oklahoma (7:49.954), Navy, Miami and Georgetown. In the boat’s final race on Saturday morning, UCF finished third in 7:42.679, behind (RV) Tennessee (7:37.863) and Navy (7:41.527), but ahead of (RV) Alabama (7:48.399), Georgetown and North Carolina.

The American in the Pocock CRCA National Rankings

12 – SMU

Upcoming Schedule

April 29

UCF at Oregon State Invite | Dexter Lake, Oregon

Tulsa at Oklahoma | OKC National High Performance Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

April 29-30

SMU at Stanford | Redwood Shores in Redwood City, Calif.

Sacramento State at WIRA Championship | Lake Natoma in Gold River, Calif.

April 30

Temple at Women’s Sprints | Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester, Mass.

May 14

American Athletic Conference Championships | Melton Lake in Oak Ridge, Tenn.