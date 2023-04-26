STORY COURTESY AAC
IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winner of the league’s Boat of the Week honor covering action through April 23.
BOAT OF THE WEEK
UCF –Varsity 4
Cox: Sophia Troia
Stroke: Saskia Papsova
3: Aubrie Russo
2: Veronica Rush
Bow: Martina Pischedda
The Knights competed at the Lake Wheeler Invitational in Raleigh, N.C., April 22-23 and the Varsity 4 had three top-3 finishes. In Friday’s morning session, UCF finished in 7:25.495, behind only No. 8 Penn (7:13.261) and No. 19 Iowa (7:15.487), but ahead of Miami (7:26.479), Kansas and Navy. In the Friday afternoon session, the Knights finished second in 7:47.682, behind No. 14 Duke (7:33.136), but ahead of Oklahoma (7:49.954), Navy, Miami and Georgetown. In the boat’s final race on Saturday morning, UCF finished third in 7:42.679, behind (RV) Tennessee (7:37.863) and Navy (7:41.527), but ahead of (RV) Alabama (7:48.399), Georgetown and North Carolina.
The American in the Pocock CRCA National Rankings
12 – SMU
Upcoming Schedule
April 29
UCF at Oregon State Invite | Dexter Lake, Oregon
Tulsa at Oklahoma | OKC National High Performance Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.
April 29-30
SMU at Stanford | Redwood Shores in Redwood City, Calif.
Sacramento State at WIRA Championship | Lake Natoma in Gold River, Calif.
April 30
Temple at Women’s Sprints | Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester, Mass.
May 14
American Athletic Conference Championships | Melton Lake in Oak Ridge, Tenn.
