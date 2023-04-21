Huskies Ready For Cal Dual & Title IX Celebration Regatta

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY UW ATHLETICS

The Washington men’s and women’s rowing teams return to action this Saturday, April 22, as the Huskies play host for the annual Washington-California Dual, as well as the Title IX Celebration regatta.



Racing on Montlake Cut begins at 8:00 a.m., with the first UW-Cal Dual race scheduled for 9:00 a.m. The regatta will be streamed live at GoHuskies.com/live.



The UW-Cal Dual, first contested by the men in 1903 and by the women in 1977, is the oldest and most significant collegiate rowing rivalry in the western United States. This year, the dual pits the No. 1-ranked Cal men vs. No. 3 UW, while on the women’s side, the Huskies are ranked No. 6, one spot ahead of No. 7 Cal.



In addition to the dual, Washington will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX with a juniors and masters regatta. After the races, and after the UW-Cal awards are presented, the women’s team will dedicate a new racing shell named after long-time UW athletics administrator Catherine “Kit” Green.



Here’s a schedule:



Title IX Regatta

8:00 a.m. – Women’s Masters 8+ Heat 1

8:05 a.m. – Women’s Masters 8+ Heat 2

8:10 a.m. – Women’s Juniors 8+ Heat 1

8:15 a.m. – Women’s Juniors 8+ Heat 2

8:20 a.m. – Women’s Masters 4+ Heat 1

8:25 a.m. – Women’s Masters 4+ Heat 2

8:30 a.m. – Women’s Juniors 4+ Heat 1

8:35 a.m. – Women’s Juniors 4+ Heat 2



Washington-California Dual

9:00 a.m. – Men’s Freshman 8+

9:12 a.m. – Women’s Novice 8/Women’s Fourth Varsity 8+

9:24 a.m. – Men’s Fourth Varsity 8+

9:36 a.m. – Women’s Third Varsity 8+

9:48 a.m. – Men’s Third Varsity 8+

10:00 a.m. – Women’s Varsity 4+

10:12 a.m. – Men’s Second Varsity 8+

10:24 a.m. – Women’s Second Varsity 8+

10:39 a.m. – Men’s Varsity 8+

10:54 a.m. – Women’s Varsity 8+



11:30 a.m. – UW-Cal Awards Ceremony (at Conibear Shellhouse)

12:00 p.m. – Kit Green Shell Dedication Ceremony



The Washington-California men’s varsity eight dual series dates back to 1903, with 110 meetings between the two schools. At stake is the Schoch Cup, named after Delos Schoch of Washington’s class of 1936. Washington holds a 76-33-1 record in the dual meeting, having won the last three in a row prior.



Washington’s second varsity eight series with Cal dates back to 1939, with the UW winning 52 of 76 races. The UW’s freshman eight race began in 1939, with Washington wining 60 of 79 races.



After the 2020 season was canceled, the teams met as a part of the Windermere Cup/Opening Day Regatta in 2021, when the UW men won four out of five races, taking the victory in the first, second and fourth varsity eights and the varsity four, while Cal won the third varsity eight race. Last year in Berkeley, Cal won four of five men’s races, with UW winning in the freshman eight.



Washington and California have a women’s varsity eight rivalry that dates back to 1977. The Huskies will race for a chance to retain the Simpson Cup, which was donated by longtime Washington supporters Hunter and Dottie Simpson, whose daughter Anne rowed at Cal. Washington leads the series 25-20, and at one point won 22 of 23 races from 1981-2003. The Huskies’ broke the Bears’ six-year stream in the varsity eight win a win in 2021 and then won again last year in Berkeley. California had won 15 of the previous 16 varsity eight dual races.



The second varsity eight series against California began in 1975, with Washington winning 31 of 42 races. The Golden Bears won in 2004, snapping an 11-race UW win streak that was the Huskies’ longest in the series.



In 2021, as a part of the Opening Day Regatta, Washington’s women won four out of five races vs. the Golden Bears. Washington won the first, second and third varsity eights, as well as the varsity four, while Cal won the novice eight race. Last year in Berkeley, the UW won women four of five races, with Cal winning the varsity four.



Following the Cal Dual, the Huskies will have two weeks to prepare for the 2023 Windermere Cup/Opening Day Regatta, including Twilight Sprints on Friday, May 5, and the full regatta on May 6. This year, the UW welcomes men’s and women’s crews from Australia.