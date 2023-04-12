COURTESY AAC
IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winner of the league’s Boat of the Week honor covering action through April 9.
BOAT OF THE WEEK
SMU – Second Varsity 8
Cox: Kate Hadley
Stroke: Sophie Hill
7: Sydney Suntrup
6: Sarah Abrams
5: Emily Baker
4: Hannah Richardson
3: Alison Lea
2: Claire Murphy
Bow: Grace Knudson
SMU competed at the Big Ten Invitational at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla., April 7-8. On the first day, the Mustang Second Varsity 8 placed second in a time of 6:31.5 to No. 2 Stanford (6:28.6), but ahead of No. 13 Michigan (6:33.5) and No. 20 Indiana. The boat also placed second on Friday afternoon in 6:23.9, behind only No. 11 Ohio State (6:22.1), but ahead of No. 19 Alabama (6:38.2) and Michigan State. On Saturday, the Mustangs won its race in 6:23.5, ahead of Rutgers (6:27.9), No. 20 Indiana and No. 12 Duke.
The American in the Pocock CRCA National Rankings
13 – SMU
RV – Tulsa
RV – UCF
Upcoming Schedule
April 15
Temple and Tulsa vs. Michigan State and Miami | Grand River Park in Lansing, Mich.
April 15-16
Sacramento State at Triton Invitational | Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif.
April 21-22
UCF at Lake Wheeler Invite | Lake Wheeler in Raleigh, N.C.
April 22
Old Dominion at Kerr Cup | Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, Pa.
April 29-30
SMU at Stanford | Redwood Shores in Redwood City, Calif.
