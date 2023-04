2023 Pocock/CRCA Coaches Poll – Week 3

PROVIDED BY THE CRCA

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

DIVISION I

Rank Team Ranking Points Previous Rank 1 University of Texas (21) 131 1 2 Stanford University 122 2 3 Yale University 121 3 4 Princeton University 109 4 5 University of Washington 101 5 T-6 Brown University 97 6 T-6 University of California, Berkeley 97 7 8 Syracuse University 81 8 9 University of Virginia 78 10 10 University of Pennsylvania 77 9 11 University of Michigan 76 13 12 The Ohio State University 71 11 13 Southern Methodist University 68 15 14 Duke University 53 12 15 Harvard-Radcliffe 50 14 16 Rutgers University 33 NR 17 University of Southern California 26 16 18 Oregon State University 23 17 T-19 Indiana University 19 20 T-19 University of Iowa 19 NR

Others Receiving Votes:

University of Tennessee (17); University of Alabama (12); University of Notre Dame (5); University of California, Los Angeles (4); Clemson University (4); Michigan State University (2); University of Wisconsin-Madison (1); University of Tulsa (1); University of Central Florida (1); Gonzaga University (1)

DIVISION II

Rank Team Rank Points Previous Rank 1 Mercyhurst University 168 1 2 Cal Poly Humboldt 152 2 3 University of Central Oklahoma 152 3 4 Western Washington University 121 6 5 Seattle Pacific University 105 4 6 Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University 103 5 7 Barry University 45 7 8 Rollins College 36 8

Others Receiving Votes: Thomas Jefferson University (18)

DIVISION III