|Poll #1 – WOMEN’S SPRINTS 2023
|April 4, 2023
|An Intercollegiate Rowing Association Poll
|Rank
|Varsity 8
|Points
|1
|Brown (11)
|1.32
|2
|Syracuse (6)
|1.63
|3
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|3.06
|4
|Rutgers
|4.00
|5
|Northeastern
|5.62
|6
|Boston University
|6.25
|7
|Drexel
|7.50
|8
|Columbia
|8.63
|9
|Dartmouth
|9.07
|10T
|Cornell
|10.57
|10T
|Michigan State
|10.57
|12T
|Temple
|11.07
|12T
|URI
|11.07
|14
|UMASS
|12.45
|15
|Georgetown
|13.01
|16
|Boston College
|14.25
|17
|Colgate
|16.14
|18
|Marist
|16.44
|(First Place Votes in Parentheses)
|Rank
|2nd Varsity 8
|Points
|1
|Brown (14)
|1.13
|2
|Syracuse (3)
|1.87
|3
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|3.13
|4
|Rutgers
|4.06
|5
|Northeastern
|5.94
|6
|Boston University
|6.12
|7
|Columbia
|8.31
|8t
|Michigan State
|8.50
|8t
|Dartmouth
|8.63
|8t
|Cornell
|9.38
|11
|Drexel
|9.63
|12
|URI
|11.26
|13
|Temple
|11.82
|14
|Boston College
|13.38
|15
|UMASS
|13.56
|16
|Georgetown
|13.69
|17
|Colgate
|16.01
|18
|Marist
|16.20
|(First Place Votes in Parentheses)
|Rank
|Varsity 4″A”
|Points
|1
|Brown (13)
|1.19
|2
|Syracuse (4)
|1.75
|3
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|3.38
|4
|Rutgers
|5.25
|5
|Boston University
|6.31
|6
|Michigan State
|6.38
|7
|Northeastern
|7.31
|8
|Columbia
|8.81
|9T
|Cornell
|9.13
|9T
|Dartmouth
|9.13
|11
|Drexel
|9.38
|12
|Boston College
|11.38
|13
|URI
|11.57
|14
|UMASS
|13.13
|15
|Temple
|13.19
|16
|Georgetown
|13.38
|17
|Colgate
|15.75
|18
|Marist
|16.38
|(First Place Votes in Parentheses)
