2023 Women’s Sprints Poll #1 Released

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

COURTESY IRA
PHOTO COURTESY BROWN ATHLETICS/KEITH EGAN

Poll #1 – WOMEN’S SPRINTS 2023April 4, 2023
An Intercollegiate Rowing Association Poll
RankVarsity 8Points
1Brown (11)1.32
2Syracuse (6)1.63
3Harvard-Radcliffe3.06
4Rutgers4.00
5Northeastern5.62
6Boston University6.25
7Drexel7.50
8Columbia8.63
9Dartmouth9.07
10TCornell10.57
10TMichigan State10.57
12TTemple11.07
12TURI11.07
14UMASS12.45
15Georgetown13.01
16Boston College14.25
17Colgate16.14
18Marist16.44
(First Place Votes in Parentheses)
Rank2nd Varsity 8Points
1Brown (14)1.13
2Syracuse (3)1.87
3Harvard-Radcliffe3.13
4Rutgers4.06
5Northeastern5.94
6Boston University6.12
7Columbia8.31
8tMichigan State8.50
8tDartmouth8.63
8tCornell9.38
11Drexel9.63
12URI11.26
13Temple11.82
14Boston College13.38
15UMASS13.56
16Georgetown13.69
17Colgate16.01
18Marist16.20
(First Place Votes in Parentheses)
RankVarsity 4″A”Points
1Brown (13)1.19
2Syracuse (4)1.75
3Harvard-Radcliffe3.38
4Rutgers5.25
5Boston University6.31
6Michigan State6.38
7Northeastern7.31
8Columbia8.81
9TCornell9.13
9TDartmouth9.13
11Drexel9.38
12Boston College11.38
13URI11.57
14UMASS13.13
15Temple13.19
16Georgetown13.38
17Colgate15.75
18Marist16.38
(First Place Votes in Parentheses)

