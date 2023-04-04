5th Annual Champagne & Oysters Fundraiser Event to Benefit OKC’s Olympic Hopefuls

OKLAHOMA CITY (March 28, 2023) – Oklahoma City’s Olympic Hopefuls are looking ahead to the 2024 Summer Games in Paris with a fundraiser to help them get one step closer to the Olympic podium. The event’s auction items includes a spectacular trip to Normandie, France with Olympic rower Privel Hinkatil.

The event will feature fresh oysters from Washington state, sparkling wine from Southern Glazers and chocolate candy from Oklahoma’s Woody Candy Co, along with casino games hosted by Olympic Hopefuls training at the RIVERSPORT OKC National High Performance Center.

The public is invited to the event that will be held on Friday, April 14, 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the Devon Boathouse. Tickets are $60 and are available online at https://www.riversportokc.org/events/teamokc/.

“Our USRowing OKC National High Performance Center plays an important role in many athletes’ journey toward making the Games,” said Reilly Dampeer, OKC National High Performance Center Head Coach. “Our Champagne & Oysters event is a great way for the community to meet our athletes and help provide the financial support they all need.”

“We’re fortunate that one of the athletes who trained here previously has a great connection to the oyster industry, so we’re able to get fresh Washington oysters flown in for the event,” Dampeer said. “We also have sparkling wine from Southern Glazers, amazing chocolates from Oklahoma’s own Woody Candy.”

“The casino games are fun and a great way for people to get to know the athletes one-on-one,” Dampeer said.

Funds raised at the event will support the athletes’ training at the OKC National High Performance Center, one of only a few U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Sites providing, coaching and training facilities, as well as financial support, including living expenses, medical care and job support for athletes in the Olympic pipeline.

Four Olympic Hopefuls from around the country, are currently training in Oklahoma City.

“These athletes have dreamed of representing the United States, rowing with Team USA, for years,” said Coach Dampeer. “They are committed to success every day at training, but they need our help and support to make it financially feasible. Most of them are only able to work part time if they are going to compete at this level, so we subsidize their living and training expenses as much as we can.”

Sponsorship opportunities for supporting the program are also available; contact Coach Dampeer at 405-552-4040 to learn more.