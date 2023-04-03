Orange Clinches 2023 Doc Hosea Invitational Championship Title

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY SYRACUSE ATHLETICS

Only one point separated the No. 10-ranked Syracuse women’s rowing from Penn women’s rowing after the tally was counted at the 2023 Doc Hosea Invitational Championship.

In the end, it was the Orange who would come out victorious and claim the title of champion.

Syracuse won three races, including the varsity eight Orange Challenge Cup, had one second-place, and two third-place finishes April 1 on the Cooper River.

Penn put up 47 points across the six races, including a photo finish with Syracuse, finishing with a time of 6:20.81—just .74 seconds behind the Orange.

“I’m very proud of the racing our team put together amid a lot of outside noise about the conditions,” said head coach Wesley Ng.

“The varsity eight had a nailbiter finish, and hats off to Syracuse for the win and earning back the Orange Challenge Cup. The second varsity put together a nice performance. Our third varsity eight, fourth varsity eight and our fours got some great experience and there is room for growth. I’m particularly proud of our first-year athletes, who raced their first collegiate 2,000 piece and handled themselves with maturity and poise.”

Full results from the event can be viewed here.