Two for Two: Cal and Texas Maintain Dominance During Crew Classic Finals

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY CAL ATHLETICS/ZACH FRANZEN/KLC FOTOS

Rankings seem to hold on the final day of the 50th anniversary of the 2023 San Diego Crew Classic.

The No. 1-ranked women’s rowing program at the University of Texas and the No. 1-ranked men’s rowing program at the University of California were able to maintain successfully the dominance they showed in the heats on April 1 and lock down victories in the finals on April 2 on Mission Bay.

“I’m happy with our first weekend of more serious racing getting into the spring season and putting the guys under a little bit of pressure, whether that’s racing ourselves, or in the varsity racing going against Oxford Brookes and the Canadian eight,” Cal head coach Scott Frandsen said.

Frandsen’s Golden Bears won the varsity eight Copley Cup, the second-varsity eight Sharp Memorial Cup, the novice eight Derek Guelker Memorial Cup, and the open eight Anderson Borthwick Memorial Trophy.

“I’m happy with how the results all went and probably more so happy with how the guys executed their races. Lots to learn from and lots to lots to improve upon over the next couple of weeks and months,” Frandsen said.

The Longhorns secured wins in four women’s collegiate events, including the first-eight Jessop-Whittier Cup Invitational, the second-eight Jackie Ann Stitt Hungness Trophy, the third-eight Carley Copley Cup, and the four Karen Plumleigh Cortney Cup.

“We had a great day, and everyone performed at an absolutely high level,” said Texas head coach Dave O’Neill. “I was really impressed with how each boat stepped up when challenged, and this was a terrific way to start the season. Of course, as fun and impressive it may have been, it was not a dominant performance. We know there’s a lot of work to do in the weeks ahead, and everyone is motivated for what’s ahead.”

In the women’s novice eight event, it was No. 5-ranked University of Washington that won the Laurel Korholz Perpetual Trophy.

“The novices were an inspiration throughout the weekend,” said UW head coach Yasmin Farooq, “and we’re excited for their future impact on the team.”