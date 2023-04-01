UVA Wins 10 Races at ACC-B1G Dual

STORY AND PHOTO COURTESY UVA ATHLETICS

EARLYSVILLE, Va. – No. 11 Virginia won 10 of 13 races at the ACC-B1G Dual this weekend at the Rivanna Reservoir. UVA won five of seven races against No. 14 Ohio State Friday (March 31) and five of six races vs. No. 9 Michigan Saturday (April 1) in its opening regatta of 2023.

Coach Kevin talks about the successful weekend of racing vs. Ohio State and Michigan! 🔸⚔️🔹 #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/L8KtcUqUb0 — Virginia Rowing (@UVARowing) April 1, 2023

On rainy and windy conditions Friday, UVA claimed wins against the Buckeyes in the Varsity Eight (6:55.6-7:02.9), Varsity Four (7:55.9-8:11.4), Third Varsity Four (8:11.1-8:20.5), Third Varsity Eight (7:31.8-7:40.2) and Fourth Varsity Eight (7:45.9-7:49.5).

The Cavaliers raced past the Wolverines Saturday in the Varsity Eight (6:39.17-6:44.07), Second Varsity Eight (6:41.97-6:47.19), Varsity Four (7:35.73-7:43.93), Second Varsity Four (8:05.87-8:16.5) and Third Varsity Four (8:09.38-8:25.8).

Virginia wins the Varsity Eight vs. Michigan

“I am really pleased with how the crews raced, win five of seven yesterday and five of seven today against this kind of competition,” UVA head coach Kevin Sauer said. “We’re fortunate we got the racing in and thanks to Michigan, Duke and Ohio State for coming to race.”

The Cavaliers return to action at the Ivy Invite in Princeton, N.J. on April 15-16.

The Cavaliers top the Wolverines in the Second Varsity Eight

ACC-B1G Dual Results

Friday, March 31

No. 11 Virginia vs. No. 14 Ohio State:

4V8/2N8: 1. Virginia, 7:45.9, 2. Ohio State, 7:49.55

3V8/1N8: 1. Virginia, 7:31.8, 2. Ohio State 7:40.2

3V4: 1. Virginia, 8:11.1, 2. Ohio State, 8:20.5

2V4: 1. Ohio State, 8:18.8, 2. Virginia, 8:23.0

V4: 1. Virginia, 7:55.9, 2. Ohio State, 8:11.4

2V8: 1. Ohio State, 6:57.8, 2. Virginia, 7:05.4

V8: 1. Virginia, 6:55.6, 2. Ohio State, 7:02.9

No. 9 Michigan vs. No. 12 Duke

3V8/1N8/2N8: 1. Michigan, 7:16.3, 2. Duke, 7:30.5, 3. Michigan, 7:45.0

3V4: 1. Duke, 8:28.0, 2. Michigan, 8:37.5

2V4: 1. Duke, 8:10.7, 2. Michigan, 8:26.0

V4: 1. Michigan, 8:03.9, 2. Duke, 8:07.6

2V8: 1. Duke, 7:10.1, 2. Michigan, 7:13.7

V8: 1. Duke, 7:00.2, Michigan, 7:02.7

Saturday, April 1

No. 11 Virginia vs. No. 9 Michigan:

3V4: 1. Virginia, 8:09.38, 2. Michigan, 8:25.8

2V4: 1. Virginia, 8:05.87, 2. Michigan, 8:16.5

V4: 1. Virginia, 7:35.73, 2. Michigan, 7:43.93

V8: 1. Virginia, 6:39.17, 2. Michigan, 6:44.07

2V8: 1. Virginia, 6:41.97, 2. Michigan, 6:47.19

3V8/1N8: Michigan, 6:47.82 (cut inside turn buoy), Virginia 6:51.86 *No race win

4V8/2N8: 1. Michigan, 7:06.44, 2. Virginia, 7:06.68

No. 12 Duke vs. No. 14 Ohio State

3V4: 1. Duke, 8:31.9; 2. Ohio State, 8:33.1

2V4: 1. Ohio State, 7:47.8, 2. Duke, 7:51.48

V4: 1. Duke, 7:39.6, 2. Ohio State, 7:43.77

V8: 1. Ohio State, 6:41.8, 2. Duke, 6:43.82

2V8: 1. Ohio State, 6:36.49, 2. Duke, 6:38.55 (cut inside turn buoy)

3V8/1N8/2N8: 1. Ohio State, 7:01.27, 2. Duke, 7:05.61

Virginia Lineups vs. Ohio State

Varsity Eight: Coxswain: ViVi Van Ingen, Stroke: Kate Kelly, 7: Elsa Hartman, 6: Lauren Benedict, 5: Leia Till, 4: Cillian Mullen, 3: Catherine Williams, 2: Kelsey Gems, Bow: Eva Frohnhofer

Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Janet Conklin, Stroke: Jenna Hajji, 7: Sky Dahl, 6: Lauren Orr, 5: Paige Loh, 4: Riley Richardson, 3: Larkin Brown, 2: Sophia Coppola, Bow: Bianka Smeulders

Third Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Emma Bradish, Stroke: Ava Wisnoski, 7: Katie Stephens, 6: Sarah Bradford, 5: Lily Bernero, 4: Reilly Katz, 3: Sarah Rapaglia, 2: Alexa Zavattaro, Bow: Carter Shields

Fourth Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Allison Triano, Stroke: Hannah Guy, 7: Paige Lane, 6: Lily Spyredes, 5: Freya Birkas-Dent, 4: Savannah Fox, 3: Amelia Parizek, 2: Sarah Statler, Bow: Alison Miller

Varsity Four: Coxswain: Nora Grabcheski, Stroke: Lauren Jochims, 3: Nel Straub, 2: Izzie Begley; Bow: Kate McGee

Second Varsity Four: Coxswain: Zoe Tekeian, Stroke: Izzie Bird, 3: Teagan Orth, 2: Grace Lebo; Bow: Natalie Bailey

Third Varsity Four: Coxswain: Chloe Lee, Stroke: Tahne Badenhorst, 3: Helene Dimitrijev; 2: Brooke Alexander, Bow: Lindsay O’Neil

Virginia Lineups vs. Michigan

Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Janet Conklin, Stroke: Kate Kelly, 7: Elsa Hartman, 6: Lauren Benedict, 5: Leia Till, 4: Cillian Mullen, 3: Catherine Williams, 2: Kelsey Gems, Bow: Eva Frohnhofer

Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: ViVi Van Ingen, Stroke: Sophia Coppola, 7: Sky Dahl, 6: Jenna Hajji, 5: Paige Loh, 4: Riley Richardson, 3: Larkin Brown, 2: Lauren Orr, Bow: Bianka Smeulders

Third Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Emma Bradish, Stroke: Ava Wisnoski, 7: Katie Stephens, 6: Sarah Bradford, 5: Lily Bernero, 4: Reilly Katz, 3: Sarah Rapaglia, 2: Alexa Zavattaro, Bow: Carter Shields

Fourth Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Faye Berry, Stroke: Hannah Guy, 7: Paige Lane, 6: Lily Spyredes, 5: Freya Birkas-Dent, 4: Savannah Fox, 3: Amelia Parizek, 2: Sarah Statler, Bow: Alison Miller

Varsity Four: Coxswain: Nora Grabcheski, Stroke: Lauren Jochims, 3: Nel Straub, 2: Izzie Begley; Bow: Kate McGee

Second Varsity Four: Coxswain: Zoe Tekeian, Stroke: Teagan Orth, 3: Izzie Bird, 2: Natalie Bailey; Bow: Grace Lebo

Third Varsity Four: Coxswain: Chloe Lee, Stroke: Tahne Badenhorst, 3: Helene Dimitrijev; 2: Brooke Alexander, Bow: Lindsay O’Neil