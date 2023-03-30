No. 11 Virginia Hosts ACC-B1G Dual Friday and Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 11 Virginia opens the 2023 spring season by hosting the ACC-B1G Dual on Friday (March 31) and Saturday (April 1) at Rivanna Reservoir.

The Cavaliers welcome No. 9 Michigan, No. 12 Duke and No. 14 Ohio State to the two-day event that will feature Friday evening and Saturday morning racing.

Virginia will have seven crews (Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, Varsity Four, Second Varsity Four, Third Varsity Four, Third Varsity Eight and Fourth Varsity Eight) competing against the Buckeyes on Friday evening and Wolverines on Saturday morning.

The Cavaliers’ race schedule on Friday begins with the Fourth Varsity Eight at 5:30 p.m. UVA’s Saturday racing schedule starts with the Fourth Varsity Eight at 9 a.m.

The two-day event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available at the Thomas Temple Allan Boathouse on the west bank of the Rivanna Reservoir.

Rivanna Reservoir Boathouse

276 Woodlands Road

Charlottesville, VA 22901