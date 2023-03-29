Dad Vail Regatta Organizing Committee Unveils new Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta Website

PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS

The Dad Vail Regatta Organizing Committee (DVROC), organizers of the prestigious Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta, most recently presented by Independence Blue Cross, Coca-Cola and PECO are pleased to unveil a new, enhanced website.

Known for hosting a championship level event featuring many top schools on the river the event now features a website to match. The website follows the latest trends of simplifying the navigation. With more people visiting the website via a mobile device, than a desktop computer it was important to make the website mobile responsive and easy to navigate via a phone.

The creation of the new website (www.dadvail.org) was a team effort between the Dad Vail Organizing Committee and Creative Web Group

“This unified digital experience of the launch of our website offers visitors an intuitive and interactive journey through resources and information which will help make the 2023 Dad Vail Regatta a great experience for all parties involved,” said Dad Vail Regatta Organizing Committee Board Member Kevin Backe.

“The new design elements visually tie Dad Vail Regatta’s digital presence together in a more cohesive and bolder way,” said Jon Bernstein, Director of Web Strategy and Planning for Creative Web Group. “The user interface is intuitive, the design is modern, and the website is easy to use across all devices.’

The 84th Annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta, most recently presented by Independence Blue Cross, PECO and Coca Cola will be staged on the Cooper River, in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey on Friday, May 12, 2023, and Saturday, May 13, 2023.