STAFF REPORTS
PHOTO COURTESY SACREMENTO STATE
IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winner of the league’s Boat of the Week honor covering action through March 26.
BOAT OF THE WEEK
Sacramento State – Varsity 8
Cox: Emma Goldsmith
Stroke: Sydnie Bain
7: Deanna Frack
6: Harper Waring
5: Ruth Brooks
4: Daria Okhremtchuk
3: Alaina Godwin
2: Jessica Johnson
Bow: Nieka Marais
The Hornets’ V8 raced to a 6.5 second victory over Kansas State on March 18 at Lake Natoma in Gold River, Calif. The Hornets posted a time of 6:29.0 compared to 6:35.5 for the Wildcats. It was Sacramento State’s home opener of the 2023 season.
Upcoming Schedule
March 31-April 1
UCF, Old Dominion and Tulsa at Sunshine State Invite | Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.
April 1
Sacramento State vs. Oregon State (scrimmage) | Lake Natoma in Gold River, Calif.
Temple at Doc Hosea Invitational | Cooper River in Cherry Hill, N.J.
April 7-8
SMU at Big Ten Invitational | Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.
