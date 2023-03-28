American Athletic Conference Announces Weekly Rowing Honors

PHOTO COURTESY SACREMENTO STATE

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winner of the league’s Boat of the Week honor covering action through March 26.

BOAT OF THE WEEK

Sacramento State – Varsity 8

Cox: Emma Goldsmith

Stroke: Sydnie Bain

7: Deanna Frack

6: Harper Waring

5: Ruth Brooks

4: Daria Okhremtchuk

3: Alaina Godwin

2: Jessica Johnson

Bow: Nieka Marais

The Hornets’ V8 raced to a 6.5 second victory over Kansas State on March 18 at Lake Natoma in Gold River, Calif. The Hornets posted a time of 6:29.0 compared to 6:35.5 for the Wildcats. It was Sacramento State’s home opener of the 2023 season.

Upcoming Schedule

March 31-April 1

UCF, Old Dominion and Tulsa at Sunshine State Invite | Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.

April 1

Sacramento State vs. Oregon State (scrimmage) | Lake Natoma in Gold River, Calif.

Temple at Doc Hosea Invitational | Cooper River in Cherry Hill, N.J.

April 7-8

SMU at Big Ten Invitational | Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.