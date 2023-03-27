STAFF REPORTS
The results are in from The Boat Race 2023.
Cambridge University Boat Club came away victorious in both the men’s and women’s events.
In The Men’s Boat Race, Cambridge won the day with a margin of 1 length. In The Women’s Boat Race, the women of Cambridge won with a more significant 4 1/2 length lead.
Two Oxford University Boat Club athletes received medical attention following the Men’s Race, but both are confirmed to be doing well, according to official race communique.
Full Results:
|Race
|Winner
|Margin
|Time
|The Women’s Boat Race
|Cambridge
|4.5 L
|20m 29s
|The Women’s Reserve Boat Race
|Blondie
|3 L
|21m 20s
|The Men’s Boat Race
|Cambridge
|1 1/3 L
|18m 18s
|The Men’s Reserve Boat Race
|Goldie
|1 L
|18m 23s
The event can be rewatched on The Boat Race’s YouTube channel.
Comments are closed.