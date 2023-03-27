 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Cambridge University Boat Club Wins The Boat Race 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023

STAFF REPORTS

The results are in from The Boat Race 2023.

Cambridge University Boat Club came away victorious in both the men’s and women’s events.

In The Men’s Boat Race, Cambridge won the day with a margin of 1 length. In The Women’s Boat Race, the women of Cambridge won with a more significant 4 1/2 length lead.

Two Oxford University Boat Club athletes received medical attention following the Men’s Race, but both are confirmed to be doing well, according to official race communique.

Full Results:

RaceWinnerMarginTime
The Women’s Boat RaceCambridge4.5 L20m 29s
The Women’s Reserve Boat RaceBlondie3 L21m 20s
The Men’s Boat RaceCambridge1 1/3 L18m 18s
The Men’s Reserve Boat RaceGoldie1 L18m 23s

The event can be rewatched on The Boat Race’s YouTube channel.

Published in News

