Cambridge University Boat Club Wins The Boat Race 2023

STAFF REPORTS

The results are in from The Boat Race 2023.

Cambridge University Boat Club came away victorious in both the men’s and women’s events.

In The Men’s Boat Race, Cambridge won the day with a margin of 1 length. In The Women’s Boat Race, the women of Cambridge won with a more significant 4 1/2 length lead.

Two Oxford University Boat Club athletes received medical attention following the Men’s Race, but both are confirmed to be doing well, according to official race communique.

Full Results:

Race Winner Margin Time The Women’s Boat Race Cambridge 4.5 L 20m 29s The Women’s Reserve Boat Race Blondie 3 L 21m 20s The Men’s Boat Race Cambridge 1 1/3 L 18m 18s The Men’s Reserve Boat Race Goldie 1 L 18m 23s

The event can be rewatched on The Boat Race’s YouTube channel.