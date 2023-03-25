PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY UW ATHLETICS
Washington’s women’s rowing team won all of its races Saturday morning at the Husky Open, the first intercollegiate event of the spring.
UW crews participated in just five of the 28 events in the regatta on Montlake Cut, which also featured men’s college races (UW men did not compete), as well as juniors and masters events. The Huskies actually raced against only other UW shells in three of the five.
For the Huskies’ top crews, the regatta was a chance to prepare for next weekend’s San Diego Crew Classic, where Washington will square off against every other Pac-12 program, as well as other top college programs from around the nation.
Washington won both of its races involving Husky shells and other colleges, the Huskies picked up a pair of wins. In a varsity fours race, UW’s three entries finished one-two-three, with crews from Cal Poly Humboldt and Seattle University finishing fourth and fifth. The UW “A” crew (7:39.544) finished a little over six seconds in front of the “B” shell, which was less than one second in front of the third Husky boat.
In the following race, Washington’s novice eight made its debut with a win over Washington’s State’s novice crew. The Husky freshmen crossed the finish line in 7:04.160.
Next weekend, five UW crews will travel to the San Diego Crew Classic, with heats and prelims on Saturday, and finals on Sunday. Washington will compete in the first, second and third eights, novice eight and fours events at San Diego.
Race #7 UW Lineups
Varsity Four A
Stroke: Molly Wiser (Leavenworth, Wash./Cascade)
3: Grace Vander Griend (Bellingham, Wash./Sehome)
2: Renee Hopper (Preston, Wash./Issaquah)
Bow: Haley Stoker (Bellingham, Wash./Bellingham)
Cox: Grace Murdock (Roswell, Ga./Milton)
Varsity Four B
Stroke: Carly Lauritzen (Nine Mile Falls, Wash./Lakeside)
3: Brianna Hoffman (Poulsbo, Wash./North Kitsap)
2: Claire Marion (San Marcos, Calif./San Marcos)
Bow: Claire Surbeck (Bellevue, Wash./International)
Cox: Olivia Murdock (Atlanta, Ga./Milton)
Varsity Four C
Stroke: Allison Jakeway (Maple Ridge, B.C., Canada)
3: Grace Epp (Redmond, Wash./Redmond)
2: Eliza Perry (Bellingham, Wash./Sehome)
Bow: Maddie Ohm (La Grange, Ill./Lyons Township)
Cox: Nina Pathak (San Ramon, Calif./California HS)
Race #8 UW Lineup
Novice Eight
Cox: Camille Randall (Seattle, Wash./Seattle Prep)
Stroke: Isabelle Tinsley (Venice, Fla./Collegiate)
7: Margaret Young (San Anselmo, Colo./Williams)
6: Sofie Sand (Rochester, Wash./Rochester)
5: Cami Martin (Seattle, Wash./Nathan Hale)
4: Caitlin Hane (Irvine, Calif./University)
3: Dani Lohrenz (Minnetonka, Minn./Minnetonka)
2: Luella Bowerstock (Austin, Texas/Austin)
Bow: Claudia Horton (Olympia, Wash./Olympia)
Comments are closed.