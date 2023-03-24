UW Women Begin Spring Season With Husky Open

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY WASHINGTON ATHLETICS

The Washington women’s rowing team will host the annual Husky Open regatta this Saturday, March 25, on Montlake Cut.



The regatta features a total of 28 race categories for college, junior and masters men and women, and races will run from 8:00 a.m. until after noon. The final race is scheduled to begin at 12:12 p.m. PT.



For the full schedule and entries (some have yet to be finalized) can be viewed at RegattaCentral.com.



The Washington women will compete in five races, with most athletes rowing twice. Here is a list of those races:



8:15 a.m. – UW Women Open 8+

8:30 a.m. – Collegiate Women’s 4+

8:35 a.m. – Collegiate Women’s Novice 8+

(row back)

9:10 a.m. – UW Women Open 8+

9:15 a.m. – Collegiate Women’s 4+



The event will serve as preparation for the UW women’s trip to the San Diego Crew Classic, April 1-2, where UW will face crews from all of its Pac-12 competitors, as well as several other top programs from around the country.