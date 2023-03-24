The Boat Race Set to Take Place March 26

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY BENEDICT TUFNELL / ROW360 FOR THE GEMINI BOAT RACE

The world’s original intercollegiate athletic event, The Boat Race, is set to take place March 26.

In last year’s event, the Oxford men broke Cambridge’s five-year winning streak in the Men’s Boat Race, winning by 2 ¼ lengths in a time of 16:42. This equals the winning Oxford time in 2005, a time which hasn’t been matched since.

Cambridge retained their title as winners of the 2022 Women’s Boat Race for the fifth consecutive year, 2 ½ lengths ahead of rivals Oxford.

Both Cambridge and Oxford broke the course record that was set in 2017. Cambridge clocked an 18:23.

The event is sponsored by Gemini.