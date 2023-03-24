OKC Junior Invitational Regatta Returns to the Boathouse District Saturday, March 25

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY OKC RIVERSPORT

More than 500 junior rowers from five states will race on the Oklahoma River at the 2023 OKC Junior Invitational Regatta on Saturday, March 25.

The event is scheduled to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Boathouse District.

13 crews from Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas will be compete in the race.

“We started this rowing competition in 2011 with four participating teams,” said RIVERSPORT executive director Mike Knopp. “We are excited to see the growth of rowing in our region and welcome these teams to race with us.”

The 2023 participating rowing teams include:

Rowing Club City, State Dallas Rowing Club Dallas, TX Hockaday School Dallas, TX Dallas United Crew Dallas, TX White Rock Rowing Dallas, TX Manhattan Junior Crew Manhattan, KS Tulsa Youth Rowing Association Tulsa, OK OKC RIVERSPORT Oklahoma City, OK St. Louis Rowing Club St. Louis, MO Arkansas Rowing Rock City, AR

RIVERSPORT will also host the USRowing Central Youth Rowing Championships May 6.