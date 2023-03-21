Rowing Loses Referee Roxanne Everetts

BY CHIP DAVIS

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

Longtime USRowing referee Roxanne Everetts died March 7. Everetts served as the chief referee at the first Champion International Collegiate Regatta (now the National Invitational Rowing Championships) in 1993 and continued to work weekends as a referee at regattas and championships for most of the next 20 years.

“She had a presence, no question,” recalled IRA Commissioner Gary Caldwell. “She wore her love for our sport and her fellow officials on her sleeve and will be sorely missed. I feel privileged to have known her as an official and friend.”

Everetts mentored many of the men and women who now officiate rowing, especially in the mid-Atlantic region.

Off the water, she was a highly respected expert in cyber security. Everetts was a professor and the chair of the Cyber Strategy and Infrastructure Department at the National Defense University’s College of Information and Cyberspace at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C.