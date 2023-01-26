Tarheels Release 2023 Rowing Schedule

STORY AND PHOTO COURTESY UNC ATHLETICS

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The North Carolina rowing program released its 2023 schedule Wednesday afternoon. The slate, which features four regular season events and the ACC Championship, gets underway in just over a month.

“We have some opportunities to race teams that are having great success, and that’s who we want to go up against,” head coach Erin Neppel said. “It’s important to see other ACC teams before we get to the conference championship, and the schedule allows us to do so. It always goes by really fast, so we’re excited to get to it this year.”

The season gets underway on March 4, as the Tar Heels travels to Clemson, S.C. for the Carolina Cup. This season is the eighth consecutive year UNC will compete in the Carolina Cup. Next, North Carolina heads south March 31 and April 1, for the Sunshine State Invitational in Sarasota, Fla.

The Tar Heels are set to host the Lake Wheeler Invitational, April 21-22, at Lake Wheeler in nearby Raleigh. To close the regular season, UNC will travel north to Charlottesville, Va. for the UVA Invite.

For the first time in conference history, the ACC Rowing Championship will be held at Lake Wheeler on May 12-13.

To view the entire 2023 schedule, click here.