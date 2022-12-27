Rowing News Top Collegiate Programs: Ranking #4 – University of Washington

BY CHIP DAVIS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

To determine college rowing’s pecking order, we took the official results of the separate national championships for each school and weighed them with a special formula to arrive at the top 25.

Fierce rival Washington ranks just behind Cal for 2022. The Huskies have been so fast so often recently that a fourth-place finish at both the NCAA and IRA regattas seems like some sort of “off year” to those spoiled by Washington’s success. That’s irrational. Both men’s and women’s collegiate rowing has never been faster than it was this year, and the fact that UW can keep pace with the recruiting might of fellow big-time-football state schools Texas and Cal as well as the academically elite like Princeton and Stanford at the top of the overall rankings—without the benefit of lightweight programs—speaks to the tradition of excellence coaches Michael Callahan and Yaz Farooq continue to foster in Seattle.