Rowing News Top Collegiate Programs: Ranking #8 – University of Pennsylvania

BY CHIP DAVIS

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

To determine college rowing’s pecking order, we took the official results of the separate national championships for each school and weighed them with a special formula to arrive at the top 25.

Penn appears to be a program on the rise, especially with the ascendancy of the women’s program under coach Wes Ng. The Quakers were the last of the Ivy crews to make it to the NCAA championship, returning the storied league to four-school representation after a lapse in recent years. Penn raced up to the competition and finished in the top half of the final NCAA Division I team ranking. The Penn lightweight men’s seventh-place finish at the IRA and the heavyweight men’s 15th make the University of Pennsylvania the eighth-best overall rowing college.