Rowing News Top Collegiate Programs: Ranking #9 – University of Texas

BY CHIP DAVIS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

To determine college rowing’s pecking order, we took the official results of the separate national championships for each school and weighed them with a special formula to arrive at the top 25.

How does a national champion in the most competitive category rank only ninth overall? By having only a single varsity program, Texas illustrates how this overall college ranking works. A popular club program also earned the Longhorns some points, but Texas lacks a varsity heavyweight men’s program and also has no lightweight varsities. The Texas club crew remains popular and relatively successful.