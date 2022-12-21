Rowing News Top Collegiate Programs: Ranking #10 – Harvard University

BY CHIP DAVIS

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

To determine college rowing’s pecking order, we took the official results of the separate national championships for each school and weighed them with a special formula to arrive at the top 25.

In the not-too-distant past, Harvard would have earned a finish among the top spots based on racing among the best in every aspect of college rowing, open and lightweight, men’s and women’s. The Radcliffe lightweight women posted the best results of Harvard’s two varsity boathouses with their fifth-place finish at the IRA. The heavyweight men made their grand final to finish sixth, but both the open women and lightweight men’s varsities failed to qualify for their national championship regattas.