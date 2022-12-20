BY CHIP DAVIS
PHOTO BY ED MORAN
To determine college rowing’s pecking order, we took the official results of the separate national championships for each school and weighed them with a special formula to arrive at the top 25.
Boston University crews raced to an overall top-10 standing with consistent placing led by their lightweight women’s fourth-place and heavyweight men’s 14th-place IRA finishes. The BU women qualified for the NCAAs—where they finished 19th of 22—by winning the Patriot League, whose championship regatta is an automatic ticket.
Comments are closed.