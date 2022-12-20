Rowing News Top Collegiate Programs: Ranking #11 – Boston University

BY CHIP DAVIS

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

To determine college rowing’s pecking order, we took the official results of the separate national championships for each school and weighed them with a special formula to arrive at the top 25.

Boston University crews raced to an overall top-10 standing with consistent placing led by their lightweight women’s fourth-place and heavyweight men’s 14th-place IRA finishes. The BU women qualified for the NCAAs—where they finished 19th of 22—by winning the Patriot League, whose championship regatta is an automatic ticket.