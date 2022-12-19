Rowing News Top Collegiate Programs: Ranking #12 – United States Naval Academy

BY CHIP DAVIS

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

To determine college rowing’s pecking order, we took the official results of the separate national championships for each school and weighed them with a special formula to arrive at the top 25.

Annapolis has a long rowing tradition, and Navy crews have been especially fast among lightweight men’s programs. This year, the Midshipmen lightweights raced to a second-place finish at the IRA, which, paired with their heavyweights’ 11th place, makes Navy the 12th-fastest overall in 2022.