Rowing News Top Collegiate Programs: Rankings 19-15

BY CHIP DAVIS

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

To determine college rowing’s pecking order, we took the official results of the separate national championships for each school and weighed them with a special formula to arrive at the top 25.

#19 – Oregon State University

Oregon State University’s 19th-overall 2022 standing stems primarily from the performance of Coach Kate Maxim’s varsity women. Maxim returned to Oregon State four years ago after serving on Lori Dauphiny’s staff at Princeton and has led the Beavers to their best-ever finishes in the Pac-12.

#18 – The University of Wisconsin

The University of Wisconsin’s lightweight women finished sixth at the IRA, and their heavyweight men were 12th, earning the Badgers 18th overall for 2022. Their varsity women’s program did not qualify for the NCAAs.

#17 – University of Virginia

UVA’s only varsity program is its women’s, which placed ninth at the NCAAs after winning the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Rowing Championships. The Cavaliers’ club program is one of the best in country, contributing to Virginia’s 17th-overall 2022 ranking.

#16 – Dartmouth College

Dartmouth’s rank is based solely on the results of Coach Wyatt Allen’s heavyweight men, who finished seventh at the IRA. The Big Green women have not yet been to the NCAAs under second-year women’s coach Nancy LaRocque and the lightweight men went to the IRA in a four, having failed to qualify for the national championship portion of the regatta. Dartmouth currently does not boat an IRA varsity lightweight women’s crew.

#15 – Cornell University

Cornell University’s lightweight men carried the Big Red to an overall standing of 15th with their fifth-place finish at the IRA. Cornell’s heavyweight men finished 10th at the national championship and the women were among the four Ivy League schools not invited to the NCAAs. Cornell does not have an IRA varsity lightweight women’s program.