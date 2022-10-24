2022 Head of the Charles Regatta

BY CHIP DAVIS

PHOTOS BY SPORTGRAPHICS, CHIP DAVIS

Ezra Carlson won both the Championship Singles event on Saturday and the Championship Eights, as a member of the USRowing entry, on Sunday—in a course-record time 13:23.

“The spectators, the energy, the foliage, it’s just such a special event,” said Amel Younis, who along with partner John Mannion won the lightweight double division and finished eighth overall in the Championship Doubles. “Being able to partake in it is special and to win it is an even more incredible feeling.”

According to regatta officials, 11,300 competitors raced over the three-day weekend, as sunny skies welcomed America’s fall rowing festival back in full on Friday and Saturday, while overcast skies and a helpful wind presented record-setting conditions on Sunday.

“With only one practice in this lineup, it’s great to get the win, it’s even better to get the course record,” said Carlson. “I think we have a really good group of guys in general for the senior team right now. All the guys in this boat are awesome. I think we had just the best attitude we could have going into today. Just to go out and have fun, put down a good race, and see what we could do, and it turned out really, really well.”

The USRowing eight was a late entry. “Most of these guys were together for the Canal Cup in Germany, the 12 and a half kilometer race a few weeks ago that we won against the Dutch, so we were kind of just trying to keep that train rolling and finish out the fall well,” said Carlson.

“It’s been a great Head of the Charles, and I’m stoked to be here for another year,” Carlson said.