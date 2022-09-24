Al Monte Named Men’s Heavyweight Head Coach at Penn

After eight years of serving as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Dartmouth, Al Monte has been named the Nicholas B. Paumgarten Head Coach of Men’s Heavyweight Rowing at Penn.

“To be part of the rich and storied rowing tradition at Penn is the honor of a lifetime, and I am thrilled to lead this generation of Penn oarsmen into the future,” Monte said. “Thank you to Alanna Shanahan, (Associate AD and sport administrator) Matt Valenti, and the stewards of Penn rowing for their confidence in me and their commitment to pushing Penn Rowing to greater heights. I can’t wait to get started!”

Monte has served in a number of other posts, including Bucknell, Fairmount Rowing Association, and Vesper Boat Club. He is an eight-time USRowing national champion and a two-time Royal Canadian Henley winner.

“Penn has made a great hire in Al Monte. He’s been integral part of the program we’ve built together here in Hanover over the last eight years and will be a great leader for the Penn Heavies. He’s a skilled coach, an effective recruiter, and most importantly he will be a fantastic mentor and role model for his student-athletes,” Wyatt Allen, Head Coach of Heavyweight Rowing, Dartmouth said.