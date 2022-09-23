Day Five of 2022 World Rowing Championships Brought Better Weather, Intense Racing

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

Day five of the 2022 World Rowing Championships gave rowers a break from gray skies and occasional rain that perpetuated throughout the week.

Thursday’s racing included A/B semifinals and C/D finals racing.

For the U.S., Michelle Sechser and Molly Reckford secured a spot in the A final by winning their semifinal in the women’s lightweight double.

“I felt more nerves today,” Reckford told USRowing. “This is the race where everyone is going for it because without this race, you don’t get a chance at the medals. I was definitely trying to stay calm in that first half. I was just so thankful that when I called ‘Go,’ I knew Michelle was going to go. I know she was laying down a great rhythm, and it was one we could both work in and then it was just a charge to the line and a charge for the chance at that A final. I’m really pleased with how we did.”

The United States women’s pair of Madeline Wanamaker and Claire Collins also advanced to the A finals by finishing second in their semifinals.

“I think it was good, another step,” Collins said. “We had things we wanted to work on from the heat and made little improvements. Really, we were just trying to get the job done today and make sure we were using our energy wisely this week with all the races. It was a successful [race].”

Both crews will race for medals on Saturday, September 24.

Friday’s A finals will have seven U.S. crews battling it out for medals. Including Russell Garnaat in the men’s PR2 single; Jennifer Fitz-Roy in the PR2 women’s single; Pearl Outlaw and Todd Vogt in the PR3 mixed double; Harrison Tsavaris and Justin Stevens in the men’s lightweight pair; Solveig Imsdahl and Elaine Tierney in the women’s lightweight pair; and the lightweight men’s and women’s quads.