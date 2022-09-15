 Press "Enter" to skip to content

October Issue of Rowing News Available Now in the Rowing News App!

Thursday, September 15, 2022

STAFF REPORTS
It’s that time again.

The digital version of the October issue of Rowing News is available now in the Rowing News app.

Rowing News Volume 29, Number 9 Highlights:

  • Find out how Scott Frandsen, international recruits, and a ‘full team effort’ won Cal the national championship—and transformed collegiate rowing.
  • Hear from Chicago Rowing Foundation’s Mike Wallin on how he coached the fastest junior women’s eight in America, and then the fastest in the world, ever.
  • Read about how Recovery on Water enables women with breast cancer to endure and thrive through the power of fellowship, exercise, and rowing.
