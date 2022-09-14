World Rowing Announces Relocation of Some 2023 and 2024 Events

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY

World Rowing stated that World Rowing and European Rowing events scheduled to occur in Sabaudia, Italy, in 2023 and 2024 would have to be relocated.

The organization cited “unforeseen political changes” as the reasoning behind the move.

“The new Mayor of Sabaudia refuses to abide by the contractual obligations provided in the contracts validly executed in 2019 and 2020 and unilaterally decided to dissolve the Organising Committee in charge of the hosting of these events. World Rowing is currently considering all appropriate legal remedies against the Organisers of these events,” the statement reads.

World Rowing has requested that member federations interested in hosting the events express their interest by September 30.