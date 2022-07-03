183rd Henley Royal Regatta Wrapped Up With Two Big Wins for American National Team

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

After a historic six days of racing, the 183rd Henley Royal Regatta delivered the excitement, pomp, and spirit the regatta is known for on finals day.

For some, such as Michelle Sechser and Molly Reckford, finals day was a triumph. The duo won the Stonor Challenge Trophy defeating A.L.C. Reardon & L.J. Coleman from Australia.

Sechser and Reckford were joined in success by national team crewmates Kara Kolher and Sophia Vitas who won The Princess Royal Challenge Cup.

American crews also picked up wins in the Hambleden Pairs Challenge Cup, The Island Challenge Cup, and The Visitors’ Challenge Cup.

A full list of results from the entire regatta can be viewed here.