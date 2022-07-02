One Last Dance: 2022 Henley Royal Regatta Set for Final Day of Racing

STAFF REPORTS

VIDEO COURTESY

Finals at the 2022 Henley Royal Regatta will not be without their fair share of American crews.

Several crews from the United States from juniors to collegiate put up impressive races on the semifinals day of racing to earn their spots in the finals.

One of those crews, Winter Park, will race for The Prince Philip Challenge Trophy against an Australian crew for the title.

Yale, the University of Washington, Cal, Brown, and three crews representing the United States national team also made it out of the semifinals and on to the finals.

Full results from the entire regatta including the semifinals can be viewed here.