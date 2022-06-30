U.S., International Rowers Shine Bright on Day Three of 2022 Henley Royal Regatta

Despite occasional rain showers, rowers kept on rowing at the 2022 Henley Royal Regatta.

There were a number of rowing superstars competing in today’s events including Ollie Zeidler, who successfully dispatched Britain’s William Young in The Diamond Challenge Sculls.

Zeidler won the event in 2019.

“Winning in 2019 was pretty awesome,” Zeidler said. “It is one of the nicest regatta experiences I’ve had in my short career and winning this high-profile event at my first attempt was really, really good. Henley is a crazy event: powerful, colorful, a bit crazy,

“The man v man, head-to-head is pretty awesome and really unique, especially for an international rower that’s usually racing in a big field. Now you only have one guy to handle and it’s really nice. And with the crowd very close to you it makes it very, very special to race here.”

Another bright spot between the rain showers was the junior women’s eight crew from Winter Park, Florida, who successfully took down the defending champions of the Prince Philip Challenge Trophy Headington School. Winter Park appears poised to have further success at the regatta.

A full list of results from the day can be viewed here.