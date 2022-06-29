IRA Announces 2022 All-Academic Team

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS

349 athletes from 26 institutions made the 2022 Intercollegiate Rowing Association All-Academic Team.

To make the list athletes must have maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.35 or higher, completed one full year at their institution (freshmen and first-year transfers are not eligible), be an institutional letter winner, and competed at the 2022 IRA National Championship Regatta.

Of the 349 athletes, Harvard University had the most men’s heavyweight athletes make the list with 25 qualifying student-athletes. Columbia University led the men’s lightweight category with 14 student-athletes, while Stanford University led the way for women’s lightweight programs with 12 honorees, according to the IRA.

The full list of All-Academics can be viewed here.