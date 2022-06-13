Leadership Award Presented to Philadelphia City Rowing Athlete

Kera McCarthy of J.R. Masterman High School in Philadelphia has been awarded the seventh annual Edward M. D’Alba Leadership Award Scholarship.

McCarthy has been rowing with Philadelphia City Rowing since middle school and was presented with the award due to her excellence on and off the water.

“The skills I’ve learned from rowing are applicable to life and have taught me the value of attention to detail, listening, and endurance,” said Ms. McCarthy in her essay submission. “I am who I am because of the lessons I continue to learn from those around me. I will pass those lessons on, both inside and outside the boat.”

The award is presented in honor of Edward M. D’Alba who was the CEO of Urban Engineers—a planning, design, and construction services firm. D’Alba was also an avid rower.

“Philadelphia City Rowing is grateful to have the support of Urban Engineers and is honored to award one of our outstanding student-athletes with The Edward M. D’Alba Leadership Award,” said Caitlin Mance, the executive director of Philadelphia City Rowing. “Kera has been with our program since middle school. Over the last six years, it’s been our pleasure to watch her grow, find her voice, and lead her teammates both on and off the water. We will miss having her at practice, but know she is on to bigger and better things.”