Racing Heats Up at 2022 USRowing Youth National Championships

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

A and B finals at the 2022 USRowing Youth National Championship are set.

After a second full day of racing, athletes set the tone for the rest of the regatta. For those who made the A-level finals June 11 will be a rest day. Racing on June 11 will include some B finals, as well as the remaining C, and D finals.

In the women’s youth eight A final event RowAmerica Rye, PNRA/Mercer, Marin, Chicago, Greenwich, and Newport will fight for a national title on Sunday, June 12 at 9:15 a.m. east.

In the men’s youth eight A final St. Joseph’s Prep, Sarasota, Greenwich, Newport, Saugatuck, and Marin will vie for the same prize a few minutes before at 9:08 a.m.

For a full list of results from racing so far as well as the heat sheets for racing on June 11 and June 12, click here.